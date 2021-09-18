Alpha Impact Reaches Market Cap of $12.52 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $10,903.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00173537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07103520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,955.45 or 0.99739967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.92 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

