Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $84.00 at Wedbush

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

ALBO opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

