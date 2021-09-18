AGF Investments Inc. Buys 33,089 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Trimble by 15.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

