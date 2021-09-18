AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ball by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 301.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ball by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 981,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

