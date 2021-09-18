Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,797. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

