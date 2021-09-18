Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,728 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

