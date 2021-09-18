Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 257.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $1,913,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAC. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

DAC opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

