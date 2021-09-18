Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $15,254,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares during the period.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $29.00 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

