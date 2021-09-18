Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 575 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

