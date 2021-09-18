Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $695.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $640.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $649.62.

Shares of ADBE opened at $654.48 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

