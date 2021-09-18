Actinium Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $947,800.98 and approximately $12,261.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,680,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

