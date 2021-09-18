Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

ASO stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,073,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,265,843 shares of company stock worth $393,743,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

