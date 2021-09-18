Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $9.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 164,357 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

