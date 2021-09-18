$63.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $63.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $64.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FC opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

