$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.19 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 610,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $368.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

