$54.86 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $54.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.74 million and the highest is $55.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $208.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. 4,440,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -88.44. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock worth $45,649,058. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.