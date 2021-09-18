3,650 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,292.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $10,226,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 666.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $99.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

