350,000 Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

About Waldencast Acquisition

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.