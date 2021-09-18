$35.27 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post $35.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $34.43 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNOG shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

GNOG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,283. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

