$33.23 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.73 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $130.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $132.73 million to $133.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 544,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

