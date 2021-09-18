$25.92 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $25.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

