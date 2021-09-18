200,000 Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

FRON stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.