$142.50 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $142.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,879. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

