$1.97 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.90. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,722. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

