$1.78 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

OSK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.17. 848,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,210. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.