$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Ameren reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

AEE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.60. 1,774,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

