$1.56 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.28. 3,367,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,608. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

