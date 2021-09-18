$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.59. 857,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,963. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

