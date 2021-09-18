$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.98. Cabot reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. 806,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

