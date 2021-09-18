$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Ciena reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,374. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

