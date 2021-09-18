-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,394 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after buying an additional 255,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 106,415.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after buying an additional 289,743 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

