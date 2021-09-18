$0.06 EPS Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AstroNova by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,228. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

