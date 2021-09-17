Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Down 5.2%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03. 5,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.