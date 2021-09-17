Zero Utility Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,925.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $686.55 or 0.01456953 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $665,102.43 and approximately $2,925.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

