Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.47. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. 270,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,821,768. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.