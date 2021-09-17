Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.47. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. 270,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,821,768. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

