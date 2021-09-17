Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.02. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.81. 5,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,867. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

