Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post $26.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $93.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.62 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 1,854,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 178.76 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $4,207,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.