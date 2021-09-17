Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $502.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.