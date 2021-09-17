Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 2,730,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

