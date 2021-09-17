Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.16). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 7,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,077. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

