Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. 36,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,204. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

