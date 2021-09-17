Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CHEF opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

