YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $8.77 million and $2.20 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00132897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

