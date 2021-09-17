Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDEC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.