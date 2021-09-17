WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $879,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

