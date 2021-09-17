WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $840,000 Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.21% of Rocky Brands worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.55. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

