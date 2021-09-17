WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -178.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.