William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AeroVironment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in AeroVironment by 158.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

