Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,473 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $57,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.05. 105,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The company has a market capitalization of $258.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.