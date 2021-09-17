Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

WES stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

